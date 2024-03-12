Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on March 28th

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the credit services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Medallion Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 21.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Medallion Financial to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

Medallion Financial stock opened at $7.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $182.20 million, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.06. Medallion Financial has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFIN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 1,917.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 420.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

