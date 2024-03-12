Melcor Developments (OTCMKTS:MODVF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.54

Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.54 and traded as low as $8.43. Melcor Developments shares last traded at $8.43, with a volume of 699 shares trading hands.
Melcor Developments Trading Up 0.2 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.54.
About Melcor Developments
Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, REIT, Investment Property, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, owns, and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.
