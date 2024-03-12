Mendel Money Management Sells 1,366 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mendel Money Management lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,652 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.7% of Mendel Money Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Apple by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in shares of Apple by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $172.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.70 and a 52 week high of $199.62.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.95%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies lowered shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

