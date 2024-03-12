Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 1,337 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 751.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 552,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,646,000 after purchasing an additional 487,786 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 887.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,564,000 after purchasing an additional 267,888 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 873.1% in the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 49,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,154,000 after purchasing an additional 44,241 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth $3,588,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1,552.7% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 86,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,841,000 after acquiring an additional 81,300 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RYH opened at $31.64 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $248.94 and a 12 month high of $304.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.75.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

