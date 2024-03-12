Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 142,809 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,809 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,875,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,535,000 after purchasing an additional 536,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,303,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,695,000 after purchasing an additional 523,955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,338,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,098,000 after purchasing an additional 402,771 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,873,000 after purchasing an additional 334,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,301,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367,112 shares during the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGNC opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.29. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 982.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a feb 24 dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 15.1%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 14,414.41%.

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AGNC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.96.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

