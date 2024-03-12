Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 4,496 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.06% of Timken worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Timken by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Timken alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on TKR shares. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Timken from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Timken currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

Timken Stock Down 0.5 %

TKR stock opened at $85.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $65.71 and a 12 month high of $95.08.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.15. Timken had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Timken Profile

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.