Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires New Stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 149,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,380,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.09% of CNX Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 13,758,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,108 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,250,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,214 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $286,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 2,477.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,513,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,887 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Resources Price Performance

CNX Resources stock opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. CNX Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $23.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $2.59. CNX Resources had a net margin of 50.34% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $999.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy Scott Bedard sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $25,537.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,065.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America raised shares of CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

