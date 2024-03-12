Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,204 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 9,713 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 877,589 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 329,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,146,000 after purchasing an additional 21,042 shares during the last quarter. Greycroft LP purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,425.2% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 49,842 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 46,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $77.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $160.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.11 and a 200-day moving average of $57.64. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

