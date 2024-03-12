Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 11,930 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,930 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in National Grid were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in National Grid by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in National Grid by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in National Grid by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in National Grid by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGG opened at $68.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.61. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $74.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

NGG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,201.67.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

