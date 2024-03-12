Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 142,809 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 79.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 322,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,809 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.96.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $10.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average of $9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 982.98 and a beta of 1.45.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a feb 24 dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 15.1%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 14,414.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,727.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

