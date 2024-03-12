Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 1,480 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $543,026,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,251,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,036,000 after buying an additional 956,154 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,687,000 after buying an additional 856,331 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,043,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,943,000 after buying an additional 697,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,457,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,125,000 after buying an additional 592,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of MAA stock opened at $134.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.80. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.56 and a 52 week high of $158.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.82 and a 200-day moving average of $130.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.93). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $542.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MAA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $129.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.18.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $48,723.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

