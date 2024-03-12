Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 1,803 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 438.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPC opened at $58.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.94 and a 200 day moving average of $59.85. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.36 and a 52 week high of $80.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.86.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WPC shares. Raymond James lowered shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JMP Securities cut shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.70.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

