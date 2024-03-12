Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 3,372 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 64,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 35,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USRT stock opened at $54.07 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $55.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.61.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

