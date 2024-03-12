Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 40,891 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 52.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,891 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 170.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $30.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $37.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.7431 per share. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

