Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,837 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 636,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,214,000 after purchasing an additional 92,502 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $563,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 450,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,129,000 after buying an additional 66,157 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $57.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.02 and its 200 day moving average is $54.86. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $57.17. The stock has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.