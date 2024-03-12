Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,104 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 4.26% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSJS. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 513.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSJS opened at $21.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.13. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $21.96.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.1139 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

