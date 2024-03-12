Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Nordson were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Nordson by 208.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordson during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 105.6% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 49.1% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

NDSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.43.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $263.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $258.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $202.57 and a 12 month high of $275.67.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 31.81%.

In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total value of $303,407.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,709.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total value of $303,407.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,709.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $728,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,113 shares of company stock worth $2,076,127 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

