Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $2.95 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA opened at $74.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $189.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.47. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $105.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BABA

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.