Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,450 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Corteva by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcataur Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. TheStreet raised Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Corteva from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE CTVA opened at $55.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $63.37. The firm has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.01, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.75%.

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.