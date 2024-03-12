Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,450 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 420.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 30,605 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Corteva by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 38.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 40,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Corteva during the first quarter worth about $799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Corteva from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $55.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $63.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.57 and its 200-day moving average is $49.32.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

