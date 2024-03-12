Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,736 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 265,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $600,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 151,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,614,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,614,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,147,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.42.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

COF stock opened at $138.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.91 and its 200 day moving average is $116.02. The stock has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $140.86.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

