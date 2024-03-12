Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $3.28 Million Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 44.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,583 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Dollar General by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.56.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $159.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $222.99.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

