Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $3.35 Million Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AZO. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 8.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 31.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in AutoZone by 24.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,331,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,020.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,530.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at $8,820,219.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,530.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $39,669,061. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Trading Down 0.6 %

AZO opened at $3,060.28 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,277.88 and a 1-year high of $3,152.66. The company has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,773.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,648.59.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $24.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

