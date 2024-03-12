Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $3.38 Million Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in News were worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in News during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of News by 104.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of News by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of News in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of News in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.77. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. News Co. has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. News had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. News’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on News from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Macquarie raised News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

