Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $3.44 Million Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.06% of First Horizon worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 2.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,840,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,282,000 after purchasing an additional 41,223 shares during the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 25.0% in the third quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 180.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 61,783 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the third quarter valued at about $2,511,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the third quarter valued at about $566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHN opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.20 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.68.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

