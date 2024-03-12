Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $3.45 Million Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,790 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 169.5% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 107.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other Garmin news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.55, for a total value of $2,123,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 698,834 shares in the company, valued at $98,919,952.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.55, for a total transaction of $2,123,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 698,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,919,952.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $349,710.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at $969,781.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,571 shares of company stock worth $7,747,394 over the last three months. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $146.07 on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $93.52 and a 52-week high of $146.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.23. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.97.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.32. Garmin had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.50.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Fitness, Outdoor, Aviation, Marine, and Auto. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; and fitness accessories.

