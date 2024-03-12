Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $3.49 Million Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,553 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Crown were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Crown by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,889,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,032,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836,470 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Crown by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,471,641,000 after buying an additional 143,049 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Crown by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,786,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,504,000 after buying an additional 418,220 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Crown by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,776,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,109,000 after buying an additional 298,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Crown by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,709,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,218,000 after buying an additional 1,323,107 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of Crown stock opened at $78.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.91. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.61 and a 12 month high of $96.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.16.

Crown Increases Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on CCK shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Crown from $105.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Crown from $93.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Crown in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Crown from $117.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crown

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $682,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,238,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.