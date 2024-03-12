Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $3.56 Million Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 48.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 38,345 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

CHRW stock opened at $75.00 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.11 and a 1-year high of $106.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 90.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHRW. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

