Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $3.73 Million Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 52.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,891 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the second quarter worth $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 170.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 82.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco Trading Up 1.3 %

BTI opened at $30.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $37.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.00 and its 200 day moving average is $30.73.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.7431 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

