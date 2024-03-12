Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.06% of Antero Midstream worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 12.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 10.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 337,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 32,819 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 5.6% during the third quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 98,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Antero Midstream by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 150,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 41,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $591,000. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Antero Midstream stock opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. Antero Midstream Co. has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.46. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 2.26.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 35.69%. The company had revenue of $260.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Antero Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.88%.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

