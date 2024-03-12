Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Nordson were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Nordson by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Nordson by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Nordson by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

In other Nordson news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $728,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $728,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total value of $303,407.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,709.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,127 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $263.23 on Tuesday. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $202.57 and a 12-month high of $275.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.98.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 31.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NDSN has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Nordson

Nordson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.