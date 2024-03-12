Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,117 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 349,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,760,000 after acquiring an additional 14,635 shares in the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 309,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,485,000 after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 870,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,181,000 after acquiring an additional 82,510 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $239,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $62.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.61. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.21 and a one year high of $63.22.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.