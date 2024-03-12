Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 147,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.16% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFEM. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 634.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.1% during the third quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at $103,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $25.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average is $24.05. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $25.56.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.