Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 1,111 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.08% of Cabot worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cabot by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $474,186,000 after purchasing an additional 686,769 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cabot by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,175,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $394,571,000 after buying an additional 30,432 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Cabot by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,541,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $242,273,000 after buying an additional 353,154 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cabot by 2.1% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,167,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $219,384,000 after buying an additional 66,422 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cabot by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,915,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,808,000 after buying an additional 56,765 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cabot

In other news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 55,233 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $4,413,669.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,331.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Price Performance

NYSE:CBT opened at $88.20 on Tuesday. Cabot Co. has a 52-week low of $63.73 and a 52-week high of $89.16. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.37.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Cabot had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $958.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

