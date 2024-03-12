Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 1,218 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.74, for a total transaction of $387,308.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,090.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hubbell news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total transaction of $144,289.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,541.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.74, for a total transaction of $387,308.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,090.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,125 shares of company stock worth $12,065,100 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $387.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $349.60 and a 200-day moving average of $321.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $219.77 and a 12 month high of $396.92.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 34.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on HUBB shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $363.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HUBB

Hubbell Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.