Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 179 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 32.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $388.42 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $314.97 and a twelve month high of $392.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $383.12 and its 200 day moving average is $360.76.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.