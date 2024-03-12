Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 328 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 3.0 %

OMC opened at $94.41 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

