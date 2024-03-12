Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 797 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.05% of Starwood Property Trust worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 224.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 111.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 63.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective (down from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of STWD opened at $20.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $22.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.65.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 179.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $508,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 925,984 shares in the company, valued at $18,825,254.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $1,654,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 950,984 shares in the company, valued at $20,978,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $508,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 925,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,825,254.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

