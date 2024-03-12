Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,261 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 171,841 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,483 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,032 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 231.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,799 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 721,662 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,926,000 after acquiring an additional 111,623 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 48,045 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. 10.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $62.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $75.09.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $2.58 per share. This represents a yield of 6.6%. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

RIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RIO

About Rio Tinto Group

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.