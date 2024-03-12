Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,615 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.27% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,332,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,042,000 after acquiring an additional 352,212 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426,217 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,301,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,158,000 after purchasing an additional 635,253 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,352,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,544,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,217,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,762,000 after purchasing an additional 534,483 shares during the period.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FALN opened at $26.61 on Tuesday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $26.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.72.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.1345 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

