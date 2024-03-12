Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Hess were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HES. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess during the third quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Hess during the third quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hess during the first quarter valued at $26,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Hess during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total transaction of $10,777,604.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,234,794.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total transaction of $10,777,604.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,234,794.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 56,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $8,330,973.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,287 shares in the company, valued at $11,457,302.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,877 shares of company stock valued at $20,707,982. 9.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of Hess stock opened at $147.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.47. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $113.82 and a 12 month high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. Hess’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HES

Hess Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.