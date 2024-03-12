Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,068 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 5.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 5.8% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 29.1% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 3.7 %

XEL stock opened at $52.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $71.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.07.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.548 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.80%.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.