Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 3,369 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,369 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 141.1% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $37,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 81.0% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

OTIS stock opened at $96.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.78. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $97.88.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 5th. Vertical Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Argus upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.29.

In related news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at $17,660,653.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

