Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 3,635 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.29% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PDP stock opened at $95.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.15 and a fifty-two week high of $97.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.05.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0961 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.