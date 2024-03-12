Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 38,345 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 48.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 38,345 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

CHRW stock opened at $75.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.07. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.11 and a 1-year high of $106.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.72.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 90.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

