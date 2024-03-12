Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 830 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 195.1% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
IEI stock opened at $116.19 on Tuesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.45 and a 12-month high of $119.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.83.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
