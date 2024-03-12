Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 67,490 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,594,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,369,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,399,000 after purchasing an additional 150,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $152.84 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.53. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $157.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

