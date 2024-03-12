Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,097 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.31% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,106 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $603,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $75.61 on Tuesday. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $64.31 and a 1 year high of $76.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

