Merchants Bancorp (MBINM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $25.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average is $24.53. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $26.55.
About Merchants Bancorp
