Merchants Bancorp (MBINN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
Merchants Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $21.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.29. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $22.48.
Merchants Bancorp Company Profile
